Iran Hopes For Rapid Withdrawal Of Foreign Militants From Karabakh - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:43 PM

Iran Hopes for Rapid Withdrawal of Foreign Militants From Karabakh - Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Iran expects foreign mercenaries to be redeployed from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone as soon as possible, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

Several countries, including Iran, have expressed concerns about the presence of foreign mercenaries in Nagorno-Karabakh at a time when armed hostilities were underway between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces.

"We hope that the radical forces from the emerging reports will leave the region right now as I speak," Khatibzadeh said at a briefing.

Commenting on the recently-negotiated ceasefire, the spokesman said that Iran welcomed any steps leading to a sustainable settlement of the conflict.

Last week, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia adopted a joint statement on the cessation of armed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The ceasefire began on November 10, with the warring parties terminating within the already occupied territories. Russian peacekeepers have been deployed inside Nagorno-Karabakh and along its contact line as well as in the Lachin corridor connecting the region to Armenia. The sides have also agreed to exchange prisoners and bodies of killed soldiers.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has described the agreement as "very painful," while Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said it amounted to Armenia's capitulation. Aliyev has also announced that Turkish peacekeepers would be deployed to the area to monitor the ceasefire.

