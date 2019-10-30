UrduPoint.com
Iran Hopes Lebanon Will Cope With Consequences Of Cabinet's Resignation - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 02:50 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Tehran hopes that Lebanon will manage to successfully cope with the consequences of the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his cabinet amid the mass protests in the country, Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

On Tuesday, Hariri said he was going to submit a request for the cabinet's resignation to President Michel Aoun. The prime minister said in a televised address that the situation in the country was at a "dead end."

"We hope that the people and authorities of Lebanon will successfully go through this serious and important period in unity," Mousavi said in a statement.

He pointed out the role of national unity in ensuring stability and security in the country.

Lebanese citizens took to the streets on October 17 when the government announced tax hikes on internet calls and tobacco in an attempt to salvage a deteriorating economy. Although the government quickly scrapped the plan, the demonstrations have since ballooned into widespread demands for the resignation of the government.

The protests resulted in the further deterioration of the economic situation in the country.

