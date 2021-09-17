Iran Hopes SCO Membership Will Help It in Response to Sanctions - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Iran hopes that membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will help it in response to unilateral sanctions, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday.

Dushanbe hosts the SCO summit on Friday and it is expected that Iran will become the full member of the organization during the event.

"Tehran hopes that by joining the organization, it will be able to resist in the fight against unilateral sanctions," Raisi told the summit.