Iran Hopes To Become Major COVID-19 Vaccine Exporter In 2-3 Months - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:09 PM

Iran Hopes to Become Major COVID-19 Vaccine Exporter in 2-3 Months - Health Minister

Iran wishes to become a regional hub for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines and its major exporter in the next few months, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Iran wishes to become a regional hub for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines and its major exporter in the next few months, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Thursday.

"Hopefully, in two-three months, we will become a significant hub for the production of coronavirus vaccine in the region and one of the most important exporters of the vaccine," Namaki said, as broadcast on Iranian television.

Earlier this week, the Iranian ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said that Tehran and Moscow have reached an agreement to jointly produce the Sputnik V vaccine. Health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in late January that Iran and Russia may work together on exporting Sputnik V to third countries.

In addition, Iran is developing several domestic vaccines against COVID-19, including one jointly with Cuba. Tehran aims to start the production of homegrown vaccines by summer.

More Stories From World

