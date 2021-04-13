(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Iran hopes to receive more doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

"I would like to thank the Russian Federation for vaccine delivery, and I hope that through the cooperation between our countries we will be able to license the manufacturing of the Sputnik V vaccine here in Iran and will be able to get more doses of the Sputnik vaccine here in Iran," Zarif said at a press conference, held after negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We have delivered over 500,000 two-component doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to Iran ... We are ready to keep assisting our neighbor's fight against the pandemic, including through organizing vaccine production on the Iranian territory," Lavrov said.