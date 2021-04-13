UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Hopes To Get More Doses Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Zarif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Iran Hopes to Get More Doses of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Zarif

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Iran hopes to receive more doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

"I would like to thank the Russian Federation for vaccine delivery, and I hope that through the cooperation between our countries we will be able to license the manufacturing of the Sputnik V vaccine here in Iran and will be able to get more doses of the Sputnik vaccine here in Iran," Zarif said at a press conference, held after negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We have delivered over 500,000 two-component doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to Iran ... We are ready to keep assisting our neighbor's fight against the pandemic, including through organizing vaccine production on the Iranian territory," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Security forces launch operation in South Wazirist ..

13 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 13, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends large-scale strategic train ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

10 hours ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.