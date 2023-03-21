UrduPoint.com

Iran Hopes To Make Most Of Relations With Russia For Citizens' Benefit - Economy Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Iran Hopes to Make Most of Relations With Russia for Citizens' Benefit - Economy Minister

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Tehran hopes to make the most of its close relationship with Moscow for the well-being of citizens of both countries, Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandozi told Sputnik.

"Russia is one of the most important and influential economies in the region (middle East) and in the world, which are neighboring Iran.

We hope that we can make the most of this proximity and the approach of the two states for the benefit of the people of both Iran and Russia," Khandozi said.

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said early March that Tehran hoped to sign a new treaty on relations with Russia in 2023 to cap preparations for a basic interstate treaty which began back in 2020.

