Iran Hopes To Speed Up Talks On Free Trade Agreement With EAEU - Iranian Ambassador

Mon 06th December 2021

Tehran hopes to speed up negotiations on the free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries, Kazem Jalali, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow, said on Monday

"I look forward to speeding up the technical negotiations on the free trade agreement so that we can see significant growth in trade relations between the parties," the ambassador wrote on Instagram following his meeting with the minister in charge of trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Andrey Slepnev.

Slepnev also approved of the current progress in trade relations with Iran and noted that a preferential tariff agreement played an important role in increasing export and import volumes for Iran and the EAEU states, Jalali noted.

The EAEU, launched on 2015, consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

To date, the EAEU has signed free trade agreements with Vietnam, Singapore, Serbia, and Iran. Earlier on Monday, Russia and India agreed to soon start negotiations on a free trade agreement between the EAEU and India.

