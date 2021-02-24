Iran Hoping to Boost Trade With Russia After Signing EAEU Agreement - Assistant Minister

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Iran's trade with Russia is currently at $2 billion and Tehran is hoping that its share in it will grow after it signs a cooperation agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Iranian Assistant Energy Minister Dawood Mirzakhani told Sputnik.

On February 10, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said that the country would take preliminary measures to be able to join the EAEU as a permanent member in two weeks.

"The current trade volume between Iran and Russia is $2 billion Dollars, and Iran's share of this number is $500 million," Mirzakhani said.

"In this regard, Russia's interest in this trade exchange is greater, but we hope that by signing and implementing the trade cooperation agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union, it will create a balance in the trade between the two countries," the Iranian official added.

All trade barriers will be fully lifted once the agreement is signed, the official said.