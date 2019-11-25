Iran, IAEA Agree on Cooperation on 4 Nuclear Projects - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have agreed to launch four projects in the field of nuclear energy, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Monday, citing Iran's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Kazem Gharib Abadi.

"These projects, worth more than one million Euros, financed by the IAEA, are in various fields, including promotion of security and implementation of nuclear research reactors, promotion of human resources in nuclear fuel, promotion of capacity of producers in main cereals and waste management," Abadi said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The official added that one power plant project and another project involving cooperation in the field of cancer prevention are already underway. They will be continued through 2021.