Iran, IAEA Agree To Resolve Technical Issues In Coming Months - Foreign Ministry

Iran, IAEA Agree to Resolve Technical Issues in Coming Months - Foreign Ministry

Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreed to resolve remaining technical issues in the next few months, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreed to resolve remaining technical issues in the next few months, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Tehran and the IAEA will resolve technical issues between the parties over the next few months," the statement says.

On Tuesday morning, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi held talks with the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami. The parties discussed the format for further cooperation. Grossi also noted that Iran had not deviated from its commitments to develop its nuclear program. After that, Grossi held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

