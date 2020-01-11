Iran Identified Ukrainian Jet as Enemy Aircraft Awaiting US Response to Strikes - Military

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The Iranian forces falsely recognized the Ukrainian Boeing 737 as an enemy military plane and downed it, waiting for a US response to its strikes on US bases in Iraq, the Iranian General Staff said on Saturday.

"Amid the threats of the criminal [US] president and military command to hit multiple targets in Iran as well as given the unprecedented air activity in the region, the country's armed forces were put on highest combat alert to respond to possible threats," the General Staff said in a statement.

The General Staff stressed said after taking off from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport, the Ukrainian plane approached to a military facility, was falsely identified as enemy aircraft and shot down.