UrduPoint.com

Iran Imposes New Restrictions As Covid Hits New Records

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:10 PM

Iran imposes new restrictions as Covid hits new records

Many Tehran shops closed their doors and the Iranian capital's notoriously heavy traffic eased on Monday as new measures came into force aimed at reining in record coronavirus deaths

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Many Tehran shops closed their doors and the Iranian capital's notoriously heavy traffic eased on Monday as new measures came into force aimed at reining in record coronavirus deaths.

The health ministry announced the deaths of a record 655 coronavirus patients in the preceding 24 hours, with more than 41,000 new cases recorded.

In total the country of 83 million has seen upwards of 98,000 deaths from Covid-19, making it already the middle East's deadliest outbreak.

Health officials say the real numbers are higher.

Since late June, Iran has seen what officials have called a "fifth wave" of cases and deaths, the country's worst yet, largely blamed on the highly infectious Delta variant.

The latest measures, which cover the entire country, include restrictions on driving between provinces until August 27 as well as the closure of government buildings, banks and non-essential shops until Saturday inclusive.

Tehran's Grand Bazaar, a vast and usually busy shopping hub, was empty as the new rules came into effect.

In other parts of the capital, most shops were closed apart from essential businesses such as pharmacies and food shops, and markedly fewer cars were on the roads.

Since the pandemic began, Iran has avoided imposing a full lockdown, instead resorting to piecemeal measures such as temporary travel bans and business closures.

The health ministry says that more than 15 million Iranians have been vaccinated with at least one shot since the immunisation campaign began in February.

Related Topics

Business Iran Traffic Tehran Middle East Hub February June August From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KP govt has taken pragmatic steps in all sectors f ..

KP govt has taken pragmatic steps in all sectors for maximum relief to people: A ..

3 minutes ago
 PAF officer promoted as Air Vice Marshal

PAF officer promoted as Air Vice Marshal

3 minutes ago
 Taliban Say New Government Options Currently Negot ..

Taliban Say New Government Options Currently Negotiated in Qatar

3 minutes ago
 Collector customs assures all possible cooperation ..

Collector customs assures all possible cooperation to business community

3 minutes ago
 China Expects Taliban to Fulfill Commitment to Cre ..

China Expects Taliban to Fulfill Commitment to Create Govt. in Afghanistan - Env ..

23 minutes ago
 Head of ICRC Delegation Says No Fighting Ongoing i ..

Head of ICRC Delegation Says No Fighting Ongoing in Afghan Capital Currently

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.