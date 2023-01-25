UrduPoint.com

Iran Imposes Retaliatory Sanctions On EU, UK - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Iran has imposed retaliatory sanctions against 30 individuals and four organizations in the European Union and the United Kingdom for supporting terrorism, interfering in internal affairs and inciting unrest, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

"The foreign ministry... stipulates the following Individuals and entities of the EU and UK regime in its sanction list for supporting terrorism and terrorist groups, instigating and encouragement to terrorist acts and violence against Iranian people, interference in domestic affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, fomenting violence and unrest in Iran, dissemination of false information about Iran and participation in the escalation of cruel sanctions against Iranian people as an economic terrorism," the statement said.

Tehran will block accounts and transactions in the financial and banking systems in relation to these individuals and organizations, as well as block their assets within the country's jurisdiction, the ministry said.

Iran will also ban those sanctioned from getting visas and entering the country, it added.

On Monday, the EU released a new package of sanctions against Iran, targeting 18 individuals and 19 entities, which the bloc considers responsible for a crackdown on protests in the country. The list includes a number of the country's former and current regional officials, lawmakers and cabinet members, including Iranian Minister of Sport and Youth Hamid Sajjadi for allegedly "forcing Iranian athletes to refrain from comments on the situation in the country." The list of entities includes Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), among other organizations.

On January 19, the European Parliament approved a resolution urging the EU leadership to include the IRGC on the EU terrorist list.

Related Topics

