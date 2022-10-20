UrduPoint.com

Iran Imposes Sanctions Against UK Over Incitement Of Unrest - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Iran has imposed retaliatory sanctions against the UK, accusing the British authorities of inciting unrest and adding nine individuals, two broadcasters, the UK National Cyber Security Center and the Government Communications Directorate (GCHQ), as well as a number of companies to the sanctions list, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said that sanctions were imposed against the UK-based Iranian broadcaster Iran International and the Persian version of the BBC tv channel, as well as media companies Volant Media, Global Media and DMA Media. Tom Tugendhat, UK Deputy Home Secretary, was included in the sanctions list, among other individuals.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran ... announces the imposition of sanctions against several legal entities and individuals in the United Kingdom because of their deliberate actions to support terrorist groups .

.. By imposing these sanctions, Iran recognizes the responsibility of the UK government for supporting terrorism, violating human rights, as well as for the fact that the UK was involved in organizing and inciting disorder and terrorist attacks in Iran," the ministry said on Telegram.

These sanctions include a travel ban and asset freeze.

The UK has imposed sanctions on Monday against a number of high-ranking representatives of the security services and political figures of Iran, as well as against the so-called Iranian morality police, due to human rights violations during protests following the death of Mahsa Amini.

