Iran Imposes Sanctions on Dozens US Officials Over Soleimani Killing - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Tehran has imposed new sanctions against 51 US citizens over their involvement in the assassination of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and former National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.

"The individuals on the list of sanctions participated in the decision-making, planning, organization, financing, support, as well as in the leadership or implementation of the terrorist act (operation against Soleimani)," the ministry said in a statement.