Iran In Battle Against Coronavirus Pandemic, Rising Unemployment - Rouhani

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:34 PM

Iran in Battle Against Coronavirus Pandemic, Rising Unemployment - Rouhani

Iran is locked in twin struggles against both the spread of coronavirus and unemployment in the country, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, Iranian media reported

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Iran is locked in twin struggles against both the spread of coronavirus and unemployment in the country, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, Iranian media reported.

"Today, people's concern is health and livelihood, and we must do something to fight the disease and unemployment at the same time," Rouhani said at a cabinet meeting, the Mehr news Agency reported.

The president outlined several areas in which the government must concentrate its efforts to better serve the Iranian public, particularly health care, agriculture and the procurement of basic resources.

The state of Iran's industrial, agricultural and services sector remains acceptable despite the havoc wrought on by the pandemic and by international sanctions thanks to "people's support and sacrifices," the president said.

On Tuesday, Iran registered less than 100 coronavirus-related deaths for the first time since mid-March, with a noticeable deceleration in new cases as well.

Iran has been particularly badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with over 76,000 cases and more than 4,700 deaths from the disease. It also became the epicenter of the virus in its region, with most infection clusters in neighboring middle Eastern countries tracing their first cases back to Iran.

