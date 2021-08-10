Iran in Negotiations With Moscow on Its Debt for Bushehr NPP - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Tehran hopes to resolve with Moscow the issue of its debt owed for the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP), Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday.

"As for Iran's debt for the NPP, we are negotiating with our Russian colleagues and will certainly come to a solution," Jalali said at an event organized by Russia's Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.

The construction of Bushehr NPP power units is considered the largest Russian-Iranian project. The first block of the NPP, constructed with Russia's engagement, was connected to the national power system of Iran in September 2011. Russia supplies Iran with the nuclear fuel required for the operation of the reactor of the first unit. In April 2020, the Russian embassy last reported the delivery of a fresh batch of fuel to Iran.