Iran In State Of Panic Depression Facing Worst Financial, Political Crises- US State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 10:50 PM

Iran in State of Panic Depression Facing Worst Financial, Political Crises- US State Dept.

Iran without a doubt is experiencing the deepest political and financial crisis over which Tehran is in a state of panic depression, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said during a press briefing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Iran without a doubt is experiencing the deepest political and financial crisis over which Tehran is in a state of panic depression, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said during a press briefing on Monday.

"It is unquestionable that Iran is facing its worst financial and political crisis," Hook told reporters.

Hook pointed out the Iranian government understands "very clearly" the economic pressure that Washington is applying on Tehran.

"Iran is currently in a state of panic depression," he said.

Hook said the United States will continue to combine diplomatic efforts with military power to protect its interests in the region.

"We are very pleased with the progress we have made," he said.

On Sunday, the US Defense Department said it had carried out "defensive strikes" against five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria in retaliation against the group's attack on a base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US defense contractor dead and four soldiers wounded.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of Iran-backed Shia militias in Iraq that includes Kata'ib Hezbollah, said that 25 fighters were killed and 51 others injured in the US attack.

