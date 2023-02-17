Iran in Talks With Around 50 Countries on Arms Exports - Israeli Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Iran has emerged as a major arms trade player and is currently negotiating sales of weapons with at least 50 countries, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday.

"From my remarks at (the Munich Security Conference): the Iranian regime is no longer a 'local supplier' to proxies in the middle East - it's a 'multinational corp.' spreading lethal weapons, including UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and PGMs (precision guided munitions) in Europe, South America and Asia. Iran is in (arms supply) talks with no less than 50 countries," Gallant tweeted.

Tehran will gain even more influence after the embargo on the export of Iranian missiles and related technologies expires in the fall, the minister added, urging the international community to place an alternative deterrence mechanism on the country.

"The international community must act urgently to place an alternative mechanism of deterrence and consequences - before Iran gets a free pass to traffic in weapons and attack global stability," Gallant wrote on Twitter.

The three-day Munich Security Conference kicked off on February 17. The central topic of the forum is the Ukraine conflict, the conference's chairman, German diplomat Christoph Heusgen, said.

Earlier in the month, Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Mehdi Farahi said that the country's arms exports had tripled between March and December 2022 year-on-year.