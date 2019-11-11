UrduPoint.com
Iran In Talks With Former, Current Parties To JCPOA On Possible Future Meetings - Araghchi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:29 PM

Iran is holding talks with former and current parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) regarding the possibility of new meetings, but no concrete results have manifested so far, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told Sputnik

On Saturday, Araghchi said that Tehran, which has steadily been abandoning its JCPOA commitments since this spring, would soon run out of requirements to let go of and therefore would not have anything to discuss in the near future.

"There are countries that are seeking to hold new meetings of current and former members of the nuclear agreement. We are consulting and negotiating with these countries in this regard, but so far [we] have not reached a specific outcome," Araghchi said.

He added that Iran welcomed the efforts of the JCPOA signatories "to resolve current issues."

Iran began gradually reducing its nuclear obligations on the first anniversary of the US unilateral pullout from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on May 8. The fourth stage of this process commenced last week. According to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the country plans to enrich uranium to 4.5 percent at its Fordow nuclear facility.

Tehran has repeatedly stressed its readiness to reverse these steps if European signatories to the deal ensure and meet the country's interests, particularly economic ones, amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

