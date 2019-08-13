UrduPoint.com
Iran Increases Low-Enriched Uranium Reserves Up To 370 Kg - Atomic Energy Organization

Tue 13th August 2019 | 06:10 PM

Iran Increases Low-Enriched Uranium Reserves Up to 370 Kg - Atomic Energy Organization

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Iran has increased its low enriched uranium reserves up to 370 kilograms (815.7 Pounds), Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told local media on Tuesday.

On May 8, Tehran declared that it was suspending a number of commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), including those that pertain to its reserves of enriched uranium.

"Right now, we have a good pace of [uranium] production, and our reserves have exceeded 300 kilograms, by 60 [kg] at minimum, by up to 70 [kg] at maximum, the volume will grow fast," Kamalvandi said, quoted by IRNA news agency.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. After the United States unilateral withdrawal from the pact, coupled with new large-scale sanctions on Iran, Tehran began gradually abandoning its JCPOA obligations.

