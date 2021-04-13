Iran Increases Uranium Enrichment to 60% - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Iran started enrichment of uranium to 60 percent on Tuesday, the IRNA news agency reported, citing Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The broadcaster did not provide any additional details but the news comes amid Tehran's intentions to increase nuclear activity in the light of a sabotage attack at a facility in Natanz.