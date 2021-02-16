UrduPoint.com
Iran Informs IAEA About Plans To Limit Organization's Activity In Country - Envoy

Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about planning to limit the latter's inspections of the country's nuclear facilities, Iranian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi said on Monday

Previously, Mojtaba Zonnour, the head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee at the Iranian parliament, said that if the European countries did not resolve the issue of US sanctions against Iran's banking and finance industry and did not facilitate the normalization of Iranian oil exports by February 21, Tehran would limit its cooperation with the IAEA.

"Act of Parliament will be executed on time (23 Feb) and the IAEA has been informed today to ensure the smooth transition to a new course in due time. After all, goodwill brings about goodwill," the official tweeted.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the EU. The plan required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

In December 2020, Iran passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment and stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites in response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. At the beginning of January, Iran's atomic energy organization announced that the country had succeeded in enriching uranium at 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

