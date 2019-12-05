UrduPoint.com
Iran Informs UN About Determination To Continue Ballistic Missile Program - Letter

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:20 PM

Iran Informs UN About Determination to Continue Ballistic Missile Program - Letter

Iran informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about plans to develop its ballistic missile program and stressed that some countries' accusations concerning the program's inconsistency with UN resolutions were not true, a letter of the Iranian Permanent Mission said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Iran informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about plans to develop its ballistic missile program and stressed that some countries' accusations concerning the program's inconsistency with UN resolutions were not true, a letter of the Iranian Permanent Mission said.

On Wednesday, France, Germany and the United Kingdom sent a letter to the UN secretary-general saying that Iran was developing nuclear-capable ballistic missiles in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

"I would like to stress once again that Iran is determined to resolutely continue its activities related to ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles, both of which are within its inherent rights under international law and are necessary for securing its security as well as socioeconomic interests," the letter, published by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Twitter, said.

Zarif also wrote on his Twitter page that the French, German and UK letter to Guterres was "desperate falsehood" to cover up their inability to fulfill their obligations under the Iran nuclear deal.

The international situation around Iran escalated after last year's decision by Washington to withdraw from the nuclear deal and other parties' inability to ensure implementation of the agreement, which urged Tehran to reduce its obligations.

