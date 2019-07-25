Iran Informs UN of Probing How Seized UK Oil Tanker Violated Navigation Rules - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Iran is investigating the ways in which the UK oil tanker seized by Tehran last week breached the rules of international navigation, Iran's authorities, the country's mission to the United Nations said in a letter to the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"Since the British-flagged tanker was violating rules governing international navigation, safety and security of navigation, and disregarding the warnings by the traffic control authorities in order to prevent further incidents and preserve law and order, forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran intervened and took the tanker into the Bandar Abbas port for further investigation," the letter said.

The letter explained that the UK-flagged Stena Impero collided with an Iranian fishing vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, leaving several fishermen in critical condition and seriously damaging their boat.

The letter also said that the tanker ignored warnings issued by the Iranian traffic control authorities, turned off its tracking system and entered the Strait of Hormuz from the exit lane in a dangerous maneuver.

"Following preliminary investigations, an executive order was issued by the Bandar Abbas Prosecution Office comprised of a preliminary order of seizure of the tanker for a comprehensive investigation on the inflicted damages to the Iranian vessel, the scope of the pollution of and damage to the maritime environment by the Stena Impero, the gravity of dangerous navigation by the tanker as well as review of the navigation specialized maps," the letter said.

Actors from the inside and outside of the Persian Gulf are engaged in provocations aimed at impeding navigation in the region and the measures undertaken by the Iranian authorities have been focused on enforcing the law, maintaining security, protecting the maritime environment and ensuring the flow of energy, the letter said.

Iran's mission urged all actors to abstain from compromising the safety, security and stability in the volatile Persian Gulf region and specifically in the Strait of Hormuz.