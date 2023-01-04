Iran Inks Deal With Russia to Build Ship in Russian Port of Solyanka - Reports

Iran and Russia signed a contract on Wednesday to build a vessel based on an order by the regional office of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line Group (IRISL) located in Solyanka, a port near the Russian city of Astrakhan, Iranian media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Iran and Russia signed a contract on Wednesday to build a vessel based on an order by the regional office of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line Group (IRISL) located in Solyanka, a port near the Russian city of Astrakhan, Iranian media reported.

Iran's consul general in Russia's port of Astrakhan, Mehdi Akouchakian, was cited as saying by Iranian news agency IRNA that adding a new vessel to the IRISL fleet would help reduce the final price of Iranian exports in the region. In addition, the official said, as cited in the report, that the decision to order the new vessel is a sign that Iran and Russia are strengthening their ties.

Akouchakian praised the efforts made by the IRISL and regional authorities in Solyanka to develop transport networks in the Caspian Sea, as cited by IRNA.

Commenting on the deal, IRISL CEO Mohammad Reza Modarres Khiabani said at the signing ceremony that such initiatives could enhance trade and transportation ties between Russia and Iran, as cited in the report.

Last week, Iranian media reported that Russia has for the first time ever sent a ship to be repaired in Iran by Iranian maritime industrial company SADRA.