Iran Insists on Need to Preserve Nuclear Agreement - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Tehran insists on the need to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), government spokesman Ali Rabii said on Sunday.

"We are not ready to stay in the JCPOA at any cost. Today, any steps that we are taking on the uranium enrichment are aimed at saving the JCPOA. Preserving the nuclear deal is a principle for us," Rabii said at a press conference.