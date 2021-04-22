Iran Insists US Should Lift More Sanctions - Russian Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iran has informed the United States that it is convinced that Washington should expand the list of sanctions it is ready to lift within the negotiations on restoring the nuclear deal, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told Sputnik on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Iran has informed the United States that it is convinced that Washington should expand the list of sanctions it is ready to lift within the negotiations on restoring the nuclear deal, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a spokesman for the US Department of the State told reporters that Washington had presented to Iran, at the negotiations in Vienna, a list of sanctions it is ready to lift for Iran's return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"Indeed, as the representative of the US Department of the State said, the US side transferred to the Iranian delegation at the negotiations in Vienna, through EU representatives serving as coordinators of the joint commission, lists of sanctions, including those that Washington is ready to lift. The Iranian side made it clear that this is not enough and the list of sanctions that will be lifted should be broader," Ulyanov said.