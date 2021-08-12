UrduPoint.com

Iran Insulted By 'Tehran Conference' Photo Of Russian, UK Ambassadors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 04:52 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday slammed a photo depicting the Russian and UK ambassadors as inappropriate for its resemblance to the historic 1943 Tehran Conference, during which the Soviet, UK and US leaders discussed the architecture of the post-war international relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday slammed a photo depicting the Russian and UK ambassadors as inappropriate for its resemblance to the historic 1943 Tehran Conference, during which the Soviet, UK and US leaders discussed the architecture of the post-war international relations.

On Wednesday, the Russian Embassy in Tehran posted a photo on Twitter, saying that Ambassador Levan Dzhagaryan had met with the newly appointed head of the UK diplomatic mission in Iran Simon Shercliff "on the historical stair, where the 1943 Tehran conference was held."

"I saw an extremely inappropriate picture today. Need I remind all that Aug. 2021 is neither Aug. 1941 nor Dec. 1943. The Iranian people have shown�including during the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] talks�that their destiny can NEVER be subject to decisions in foreign embassies or by foreign powers," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf threatened to respond with a "decisive diplomatic move" unless the ambassadors of Russia and the UK apologize for the photo.

The Russian Embassy said the picture had no anti-Iranian context and was not intended to offend the Iranian people.

"The only meaning that this photo has [is] to pay tribute to the joint efforts of the allied states against Nazism during the Second World War. Iran is our friend and neighbor, and we will continue to strengthen relations based on mutual respect," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

The 1943 Tehran Conference is associated with the presence of foreign forces in Iran, which the country is very sensitive to. During World War II, Soviet and UK forces were deployed in Iran to ensure it did not foster ties with Nazi Germany.

