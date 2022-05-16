Iran Intends to Increase Trade, Investment With Russia - Ambassador in Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Tehran intends to increase trade and investment with Moscow despite Western sanctions, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with Sputnik on Monday.

"We will make efforts so that the trade and investments of the two countries not only do not decline under the new conditions but also increase significantly," Jalali said.

For this increase, it is necessary to remove the existing obstacles in the infrastructure of economic relations between the two countries, Jalali noted. According to him, Iran cooperates currently with various Russian state organizations.

Iran also intends to increase grain imports from Russia, the ambassador said, adding that in 2021, Iran procured 7 million tons of grain, which is more than any other country.

"This process will also be expanded this year.

In general, Iran can import more than 20 million tons of grain and oilseeds from Russia annually," Jalali noted.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

Iran had long been under international sanctions due to concerns over its nuclear program. In 2015, it signed the multiparty nuclear deal JCPOA to have the sanctions removed in exchange for scaling back its nuclear activities. In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.