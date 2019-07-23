UrduPoint.com
Iran Interested In Building Pharmaceutical Factory In Bolivia - Bolivian President

Iran Interested in Building Pharmaceutical Factory in Bolivia - Bolivian President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Iran and Bolivia are discussing the joint construction of a factory that would produce medicine and a laboratory for nanotechnology research, Bolivian President Evo Morales said Tuesday following a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

"An important meeting with the Iranian foreign minister took place ... We talked about establishing a nanotechnology laboratory and a pharmaceutical factory. They [Iran] expressed interest in importing Bolivian products.

We are expanding our markets," Morales said on Twitter.

According to media reports, the pharmaceutical factory will focus on the production of cancer drugs.

Bolivia experiences a shortage of health centers focusing on cancer-related diseases. The country's president recently signed an agreement with Argentine authorities on the construction of three health centers located close to a nuclear research center, which is being built by the Russian state atomic energy corporation Rosatom in Bolivian city of El Alto.

