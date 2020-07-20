Iran Interested in Buying Latest Russian Weapons - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Tehran is interested in purchasing the latest Russian weapons, Moscow is a priority partner in defense industry cooperation, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Monday.

"Naturally, this is so," he said in an interview with Kommersant, answering whether Iran was interested in acquiring new weapons from Russia.

"We will hold consultations with Russia about what we need to strengthen our defense capability. The Russian government and the Russian people have been and remain with us in difficult times. In this regard, Russia is a priority partner for us. ... Russia has great opportunities in this sphere, and we hope that our ties in this area will only get stronger over time," Jalali said.