Iran Interested in Developing Nuclear Energy Cooperation With Russia - Iranian Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 10:10 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Iran is ready to expand energy cooperation with Russia, including in developing peaceful nuclear, renewable and new types of energy, Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The prospect of cooperation in the field of new energy and renewable energy sources, as well as in the field of other types of energy, including peaceful nuclear energy, certainly arouses great interest and motivation for expanding economic relations with Russia," Khandouzi said.

Russia is currently building the second power unit of the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) ” the largest joint Russian-Iranian project ” which is located in southeastern Iran along the Persian Gulf coast. The first NPP unit, completed in cooperation with Russia, was connected to Iran's national power grid in September 2011, while a contract for the construction of the third power unit has already been already signed.

