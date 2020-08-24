Iran Interested in New Military Cooperation Agreements With Russia - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iran is interested in reaching new agreements with Russia on defense cooperation once the UN-mandated restrictions on arms sales expire, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Iran is interested in reaching new agreements with Russia on defense cooperation once the UN-mandated restrictions on arms sales expire, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Monday.

Last week, the UN Security Council turned down the United States' proposal to extend the Iranian arms embargo under the 2015 international nuclear deal beyond the October 18 deadline.

"When the embargo expires, given the depth of our relations with Russia, we will need new agreements and new documents. Our relationships is growing more genuine and, of course, we will be discussing new opportunities," Hatami told Russia's Rossiya 24 broadcaster.