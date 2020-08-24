UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Interested In New Military Cooperation Agreements With Russia - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:20 PM

Iran Interested in New Military Cooperation Agreements With Russia - Defense Minister

Iran is interested in reaching new agreements with Russia on defense cooperation once the UN-mandated restrictions on arms sales expire, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Iran is interested in reaching new agreements with Russia on defense cooperation once the UN-mandated restrictions on arms sales expire, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Monday.

Last week, the UN Security Council turned down the United States' proposal to extend the Iranian arms embargo under the 2015 international nuclear deal beyond the October 18 deadline.

"When the embargo expires, given the depth of our relations with Russia, we will need new agreements and new documents. Our relationships is growing more genuine and, of course, we will be discussing new opportunities," Hatami told Russia's Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Russia Nuclear United States October 2015

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince congratulate Ajman Polic ..

7 minutes ago

Fire guts South Africa's historic Durban mosque

53 seconds ago

Rawalpindi station commander, Islamabad mayor disc ..

55 seconds ago

Jordanian King Abdullah II, Iraqi Prime Minister t ..

3 minutes ago

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condoles sad demise of ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of dog biting incident ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.