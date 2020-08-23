Iran Interested in Russia Being Strong Power in Region, World - Defense Minister

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Tehran has always been interested in Russia playing a key role in the international arena and at the regional scale, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday.

"We have always wanted Russia to be a strong power in the international arena and in the region," Hatami said on the sidelines of the Army-2020 military forum.

The minister also noted the important role that Iran and Russia "play in the region, and, in particular, in Syria."

Commenting on the forum, the minister described it as "a large specialized military-technical event at the international and regional level."

The official also said that Russia was currently "passing through an era of its economic and political prosperity."