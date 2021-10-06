UrduPoint.com

Iran, Iraq Exchange Remains Of 31 Troops From 1980-88 War: ICRC

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 11:26 PM

Iraq and Iran on Wednesday exchanged the remains of 31 soldiers killed in the 1980-1988 war between the two countries which have since become allies, the Red Cross said

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Iraq and Iran on Wednesday exchanged the remains of 31 soldiers killed in the 1980-1988 war between the two countries which have since become allies, the Red Cross said.

"Under the auspices of the #ICRC, the remains of 11 Iraqi & 20 Iranian soldiers were repatriated to their respective homelands today," the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Twitter.

It said the exchange took place at the Shalamcheh border post in the Basra region of southern Iraq.

