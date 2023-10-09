Open Menu

Iran, Iraq Foreign Ministers Call For Special OIC Session On Palestine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 05:35 PM

The foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq in a telephone conversation on Sunday evening exchanged views on the latest developments in Palestine, the Iranian government said

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein discussed bilateral relations and the situation in Palestine amid the cessation of hostilities between the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel.

The two sides, the statement noted, "emphasized the need for coordination and coherence among Muslim countries in supporting" the Palestinian nation and called for a special session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Palestine.

The Gaza-based Hamas resistance group launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel in the wee hours of Saturday morning, firing a barrage of rockets.

The Israeli military, in retaliation, bombarded the Gaza Strip, razing down many high-rise buildings on Saturday and Sunday.

At least 600 Israelis have been killed so far while the death toll on the Palestinian side has also jumped to 370, as per reports.

Iran's foreign minister, speaking to his Iraqi counterpart, asserted that the Palestinian nation has a "legitimate right to resist aggression and occupation," the ministry statement noted, adding that the latest operation is a "natural response to continuous aggression" of Israel against the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian people.

