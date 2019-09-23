UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia Should Become Members Of Coalition For Gulf Security - Zarif

Umer Jamshaid 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:35 PM

Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia Should Become Members of Coalition for Gulf Security - Zarif

Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait should join the Persian Gulf security coalition that Iran will propose at the UN General Assembly, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a working breakfast for journalists ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait should join the Persian Gulf security coalition that Iran will propose at the UN General Assembly, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a working breakfast for journalists ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting.

Zarif said the countries were expected to cooperate under the UN auspices.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Iran Iraq Kuwait Oman Qatar Bahrain Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

New design academy launched to create next generat ..

49 minutes ago

West Papua: Day of violence sees at least 27 dead

50 minutes ago

Trump says he put no pressure' on Ukraine, as tens ..

50 minutes ago

Franco exhumation: Spain's Supreme Court to make k ..

50 minutes ago

All main rivers run normal:FFC

55 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.