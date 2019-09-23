Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia Should Become Members Of Coalition For Gulf Security - Zarif
Umer Jamshaid 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:35 PM
Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait should join the Persian Gulf security coalition that Iran will propose at the UN General Assembly, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a working breakfast for journalists ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting
Zarif said the countries were expected to cooperate under the UN auspices.