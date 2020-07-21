Iran, Iraq Seeking to Increase Trade Level to $20Bln a Year - President Rouhani

Iraq and Iran are seeking to strengthen economic cooperation and raise the level of trade activities between the two countries to $20 billion a year, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday in the wake of talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

TEHRAN/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Iraq and Iran are seeking to strengthen economic cooperation and raise the level of trade activities between the two countries to $20 billion a year, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday in the wake of talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Al-Khadimi's visit is taking place at Rouhani's invitation. On Sunday, Al-Kadhimi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Java Zarif in Iraq's Baghdad.

"The two countries have a desire to increase trade engagement to $20 billion," Rouhani said at a joint press conference with Al-Kadhimi.

The two officials have discussed regional security issues and the epidemiological situation, caused by the global coronavirus pandemic. According to Rouhani, Tehran is ready to provide Baghdad with all the necessary medical assistance to combat COVID-19.

Rouhani also noted that Tehran will continue to stand by Iraq in a bid to establish security on the country's territory and in the region.

Kadhimi, in turn, said at the press conference that Iraq "will not allow any threat being posed to Iran from our lands."

According to Kadhimi, Iraq is keen on building relations in line with the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, as well as interested in regional stability.

The prime minister also highlighted Iran's role in helping Baghdad fight extremist organizations, including the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

Earlier in the day, Yahya Al Eshaq, head of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce, said that the two negotiating parties will review ways to strengthen the trade level up to $20 billion over the course of Al-Kadhimi's visit to the Iranian capital.