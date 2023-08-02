Iran, Iraq Sign Agreement on Tackling Dust Storms, Discuss Climate Change - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Iran and Iraq have signed a deal to counter dust storms aimed at devising pilot schemes to manage the natural disasters in a number of provinces in both countries and discussed reduction of climate change effects and food security, Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday.

The agreement has been concluded in Baghdad by Ali-Mohammad Tahmasbi, the secretary of the Iranian national policy-making headquarters for dealing with sand and dust storms, and Mithaq Abdul-Hussein Obaid, the technical undersecretary of the Iraqi Agriculture Ministry, the report said.

The deal includes pilot schemes development on addressing sand and dust storms for the Iraqi provinces of Dhi Qar, Al Muthanna, Wasit, and Maysan and for the Iranian province of Ilam and Khuzestan.

The report also said that the meeting's agenda revolved around the issues of desertification, reduction of the climate change effects and removal of barriers to food security.