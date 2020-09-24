Iran Is Ready for Prisoner Exchange With US - Zarif

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Iran is ready to exchange the prisoners with dual citizenship that are now held in the country since it currently has no American prisoners with a single citizenship for Iranian prisoners held in the United States, Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif said in an interview with Sputnik on Thursday.

Zarif noted that Iran was not ready for direct negotiations with the US government and would be using the Swiss government, or other governments "that wish to play a positive role in this regard", as an intermediary.

"We are prepared to undertake an exchange of prisoners with dual citizenship in Iran, as today we do not have any American citizens with single citizenship. We had two American prisoners that we have previously exchanged," Zarif said.