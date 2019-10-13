Iran, Israel, US Should Work Together to Settle Existing Differences - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Iran, Israel and the United States should work together to reconcile their differences, while Tehran should follow the letter of the law in implementing the nuclear deal, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia.

"There are contradictions between Iran, Israel and the United States. And I proceed from the assumption that they should seek to resolve these contradictions. They should find ways out of difficult situations," Putin said, when asked about Russia's position on the possibility of resuming the negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal in the P5+1 format.

At the same time, Putin stressed that while there were some contradictions between the countries, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had the right to determine whether Iran fulfilled its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or not.

"There is such a judge. This is the IAEA. And it publicly, without hesitation, directly says that Iran fully complies with all its obligations," the president said.

"If obligations with respect to Iran are not fulfilled, why should Tehran fulfill them? Nevertheless, my opinion is that it would be better for Iran to follow the letter and spirit of this agreement. But that is another question," Putin concluded.

Moreover Putin added that the P5+1 format talks on the Iranian missile program were also possible.