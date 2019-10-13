UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran, Israel, US Should Work Together To Settle Existing Differences - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 04:10 PM

Iran, Israel, US Should Work Together to Settle Existing Differences - Putin

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Iran, Israel and the United States should work together to reconcile their differences, while Tehran should follow the letter of the law in implementing the nuclear deal, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia.

"There are contradictions between Iran, Israel and the United States. And I proceed from the assumption that they should seek to resolve these contradictions. They should find ways out of difficult situations," Putin said, when asked about Russia's position on the possibility of resuming the negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal in the P5+1 format.

At the same time, Putin stressed that while there were some contradictions between the countries, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had the right to determine whether Iran fulfilled its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or not.

"There is such a judge. This is the IAEA. And it publicly, without hesitation, directly says that Iran fully complies with all its obligations," the president said.

"If obligations with respect to Iran are not fulfilled, why should Tehran fulfill them? Nevertheless, my opinion is that it would be better for Iran to follow the letter and spirit of this agreement. But that is another question," Putin concluded.

Moreover Putin added that the P5+1 format talks on the Iranian missile program were also possible.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Russia Nuclear Visit Tehran Vladimir Putin Same United States Saudi Arabia All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation celebrates completion of 20th ..

3 hours ago

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

5 hours ago

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.