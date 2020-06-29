Iran Issues Arrest Warrant With Interpol for Trump Over Soleimani Killing - Prosecutor

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Iran's judiciary authorities have issued an arrest warrant with Interpol for US President Donald Trump over the killing of Iranian senior military commander Qasem Soleimani by the US forces in January, Tehran's prosecutor, Al-Qasimehr said on Monday.

"Iran's Judiciary has issued an arrest warrant for a total of 36 individuals involved in the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani, including political and military officials from the United States and other governments, and the international police have been notified in this regard ... President Donald Trump is at the top of the list, and his prosecution will be pursued even after his term is over," Al-Qasimehr said at a meeting with high-ranking judicial officials, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

According to the prosecutor, Iran's judicial authorities have asked Interpol to issue "red notices" for these individuals � the highest level of notice the global police agency can issue on an individual to pursue an arrest. Tehran has accused these figures of "murder" and acts of "terrorism."

On January 3, a US drone strike killed Soleimani near Baghdad's international airport. Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles at two bases hosting US forces in Iraq. Initially, the White House and Pentagon said that no one was hurt, but the latter was eventually forced to admit that there had been victims and proceeded to increase the count several times.