Iran Issues Court Notices to 73 People Involved in Assassination of Soleimani - Judiciary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) The Iranian authorities issued summons to 73 people involved in the assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, Judiciary Spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said on Tuesday.

"A court notice has been issued against 73 people involved in the murder of martyr Soleimani," Setayeshi said, as quoted by Iranian news agency IRNA.

Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. Tehran imposed sanctions against a number of US citizens over their involvement in the assassination.