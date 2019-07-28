UrduPoint.com
Iran, JCPOA Signatories Working On Steps To Bypass US Sanctions - Deputy Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 06:00 PM

Iran, JCPOA Signatories Working on Steps to Bypass US Sanctions - Deputy Foreign Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Iran and five signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are working not only on the INSTAX mechanism but also on other applicable measures to bypass US sanctions, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Sunday.

"We are organizing several expert meetings to find applicable solutions so that Iran could receive its gains from the lifted sanctions. One of such decisions is INSTEX. It is not working yet but is already on the final stage of the launch," Araghchi told reporters.

"We decided to make other practical steps in other areas, including energy and trade," the diplomat added.

More Stories From World

