UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Joins WHO's COVAX Initiative On Equitable Distribution Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

Iran Joins WHO's COVAX Initiative on Equitable Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran has joined the World Health Organization's COVAX initiative for the equitable global distribution of prospective COVID-19 vaccines, Director-General of Drugs and Controlled Substances of Iran's Ministry of Health Heidar Mohammadi said Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Iran has joined the World Health Organization's COVAX initiative for the equitable global distribution of prospective COVID-19 vaccines, Director-General of Drugs and Controlled Substances of Iran's Ministry of Health Heidar Mohammadi said Monday.

Tehran has signed the necessary paperwork to be part of the global vaccine drive, Mohammadi said, as cited by the state news agency IRNA.

Iran joins over 170 nations and entities as part of the network aimed at fairly delivering some two billion vaccines worldwide by the end of 2021.

IRNA also cited Iran's Minister of Health Saeed Namaki as saying that the country was also working on developing its own vaccine against the virus. Iran's vaccine candidate is now in the animal testing phase and is set to move to phase one human trial in the near future, the agency reported.

China announced it was joining the initiative earlier this month, which puts it in the running with most other major world economies. The United States and Russia have so far refrained from joining the program.

Related Topics

World Iran Russia Drugs United States From Billion

Recent Stories

DBWC, Al Jalila Foundation and Creative Zone team ..

2 minutes ago

Minister HR&MA meets Imam of Badshahi Masjid

2 minutes ago

Power sector to save Rs147 bln in 3 years after st ..

2 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather likely to prevail

2 minutes ago

Punjab Sports secretary inspects sports developmen ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of maltreatment of gir ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.