Iran judiciary says arrests made over airliner downing

(@FahadShabbir)

Iran's judiciary announced on Tuesday that arrests have been made over the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger jet in Tehran last week

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Iran's judiciary announced on Tuesday that arrests have been made over the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger jet in Tehran last week.

"Extensive investigations have been carried out and some people havebeen arrested," judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told a televisednews conference.