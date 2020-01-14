UrduPoint.com
Iran Judiciary Says Arrests Made Over Airliner Downing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 03:31 PM

Iran's judiciary announced on Tuesday that arrests have been made over the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger jet in Tehran last week

"Extensive investigations have been carried out and some people havebeen arrested," judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told a televisednews conference.

