UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Justifies Decision To Not Let IAEA Inspector Enter Natanz Uranium Enrichment Plant

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 05:15 PM

Iran Justifies Decision to Not Let IAEA Inspector Enter Natanz Uranium Enrichment Plant

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Saturday that Iran had reasons not to let the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) inspector enter the Natanz uranium enrichment plant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Saturday that Iran had reasons not to let the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) inspector enter the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.

On Wednesday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) confirmed media reports that it had prevented an IAEA inspector from examining the Natanz plant. According to the AEOI, the security equipment at the facility's entrance had shown the presence of suspicious materials among the inspector's belongings.

"There were warnings that this inspector could have had hazardous materials with him. The [security] inspection was carried out several times ... This inspector was denied entry. We had a good reason not to let the IAEA inspector in," Kamalvandi said.

The spokesman noted that on the basis of Article 12 of the IAEA Statute, if there was a suspicion that chemical materials could complicate the operation of the facility or affect the employees' health, then the country had the right to take such decision.

Related Topics

Iran Media From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan won the hearts with love: Navjot Sidhu

4 minutes ago

Ukraine foes begin pullback in war-torn east: army ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

5 minutes ago

Assad Blasts European Nations for 'Hypocrisy' in D ..

5 minutes ago

Iqbal's day celebrated in KP

10 minutes ago

Multan Development Authority (MDA) removes encroac ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.