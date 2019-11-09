Iran Justifies Decision to Not Let IAEA Inspector Enter Natanz Uranium Enrichment Plant

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Saturday that Iran had reasons not to let the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) inspector enter the Natanz uranium enrichment plant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Saturday that Iran had reasons not to let the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) inspector enter the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.

On Wednesday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) confirmed media reports that it had prevented an IAEA inspector from examining the Natanz plant. According to the AEOI, the security equipment at the facility's entrance had shown the presence of suspicious materials among the inspector's belongings.

"There were warnings that this inspector could have had hazardous materials with him. The [security] inspection was carried out several times ... This inspector was denied entry. We had a good reason not to let the IAEA inspector in," Kamalvandi said.

The spokesman noted that on the basis of Article 12 of the IAEA Statute, if there was a suspicion that chemical materials could complicate the operation of the facility or affect the employees' health, then the country had the right to take such decision.