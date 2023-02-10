Iran Keeps Earthquake Aid Flowing to Turkey, Syria - Ambulance Chief

Iran is sending humanitarian aid and rescue personnel to Turkey and Syria following deadly earthquakes, the head of the Iranian ambulance service, Pirhosein Kulivand, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Iran is sending humanitarian aid and rescue personnel to Turkey and Syria following deadly earthquakes, the head of the Iranian ambulance service, Pirhosein Kulivand, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are sending emergency supplies and food to Turkey and Syria, as well as sending search and medical teams there," he said.

He specified that mobile hospitals had been sent to both countries, adding that Iran alongside workers of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement will provide assistance as long as it takes.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 20,000 people and knocked down thousands of homes. A slew of countries and international organizations extended assistance to both countries, including by sending rescue teams, mobile hospitals food rations and various medical supplies.