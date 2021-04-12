Iran Keeps Enriching Uranium at Natanz Facility After Attack - Vice President

Iran keeps enriching uranium at the Natanz nuclear facility after a sabotage attack, the country's vice president and atomic energy chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, said on Monday, adding that the process was not affected by the incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Iran keeps enriching uranium at the Natanz nuclear facility after a sabotage attack, the country's vice president and atomic energy chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, said on Monday, adding that the process was not affected by the incident.

On Sunday morning, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran reported that the Natanz facility had suffered an incident involving its electricity distribution network. Salehi described the incident as "nuclear terrorism."

"Yesterday's Natanz incident did not interfere with [uranium] enrichment, emergency power supply was switched on," Salehi said, as quoted by Iran's IRIB broadcaster.

According to Salehi, enrichment at the nuclear facility continues, and damaged centrifuges will be replaced with more powerful ones within the next few days.